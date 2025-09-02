Hear Cole Swindell cover 3 Doors Down on new EP

Cole Swindell's 'Sessions' (Apple Music)
By Stephen Hubbard
There's new music from Cole Swindell just days before the launch of his Happy Hour Sad Tour.

Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Cole Swindell includes a new version of his current radio single, "We Can Always Move On," with his upcoming tour partner Priscilla Block. 

It also includes his cover of the 2003 hit from 3 Doors Down "Here Without You," as well as a version of the Spanish Moss favorite "Dirty Dancing." 

Cole's already hit #1 with "Forever to Me" from his fifth studio album, which also includes the track that inspired the Happy Hour Sad Tour.
The trek kicks off Thursday in Toledo, Ohio, with Priscilla, Greylan James and Logan Crosby joining Cole on the run that wraps Oct. 26 in St. Augustine, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!