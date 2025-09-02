Hear Cole Swindell cover 3 Doors Down on new EP

There's new music from Cole Swindell just days before the launch of his Happy Hour Sad Tour.

Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Cole Swindell includes a new version of his current radio single, "We Can Always Move On," with his upcoming tour partner Priscilla Block.

It also includes his cover of the 2003 hit from 3 Doors Down "Here Without You," as well as a version of the Spanish Moss favorite "Dirty Dancing."

Cole's already hit #1 with "Forever to Me" from his fifth studio album, which also includes the track that inspired the Happy Hour Sad Tour.

The trek kicks off Thursday in Toledo, Ohio, with Priscilla, Greylan James and Logan Crosby joining Cole on the run that wraps Oct. 26 in St. Augustine, Florida.

