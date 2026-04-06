Hear Cody Johnson step into the 'Footlights' with Merle Haggard

Cody Johnson's paying tribute to Merle Haggard on what would've been his 79th birthday. It's also the 10th anniversary of his passing.

The reigning CMA male vocalist of the year recorded his own version of the legend's self-penned "Footlights," which opens his 1979 album, Serving 190 Proof. Though it wasn't a single, the song about the life of an entertainer would become one of his signature songs. Just like Cody, Merle was male vocalist of the year in 1970.

"Merle was a poet," Cody said on a recent episode of RFD's On the Record. "When I'm happy, when I'm sad, when I'm frustrated, and everything in between, he has sung the soundtrack of my life."

You can stream Cody's version of "Footlights" now.

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