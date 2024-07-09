HARDY's 'Quit!!' release week includes in-store signing, album listening party + more

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

By Jeremy Chua

HARDY's lined up several exciting events for you this Quit!! album release week.

On Thursday at midnight ET, Quit!! will arrive alongside new merch and a music video for the Knox-assisted "Happy Hour." 

Friday's stacked with three events: a tattoo shop pop-up and Walmart in-store album signing in Cincinnati, and a virtual listening party. HARDY will join fans for both the Walmart signing and virtual listening party.

The "TRUCK BED" singer will wrap things up Saturday with a livestream of his Fort Loramie, Ohio, concert via Veeps.

For more details, head over to HARDY's Instagram.

Quit!! is available for preorder and presave now.

