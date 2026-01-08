HARDY's 'Favorite Country Song' is one he could never write

HARDY's currently sitting at #2 on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts with "Favorite Country Song," making it likely his radio single will soon be the #1 country song.

In his latest hit, the respected writer contrasts the songs that come out of Nashville with the actual sounds you'd hear in rural America.

"It's truly a snapshot of where I come from," HARDY says, "and it kinda introduces in the verse all these songs that are many people's favorite country songs. And I even drop some that weren't actually like big hits like [Eric Church's] 'Sinners Like Me' and [Craig Campbell's] 'Outskirts of Heaven' and stuff like that."

From there, HARDY paints an aural picture of places like his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

"Obviously what it's saying is like my favorite country song is like what you experience with your ears," he tells ABC Audio. "But it's just a really good snapshot of, if you really grew up in the country, you'll know what it sounds like to hear a truck 5 miles away with straight pipes on it. ... Things that you kinda take for granted once you live up here in a city for a long time."

"Favorite Country Song" is from HARDY'S COUNTRY! COUNTRY! album, which came out in September.

