HARDY picks wife-inspired "Six Feet Under" as next single

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

By Jeremy Chua

HARDY is headed to country radio with a new single, "Six Feet Under (Caleigh's Song)."

The autobiographical track was one HARDY wrote by himself, and his wife, Caleigh, inspired it.

"I swear to God I thought I was dead/ On the side of the road with glass in my head/ Ah but death ain't what scared me to death in the end/ It was thinking I'd never see you again," HARDY sings in a verse.

"This is a special one from the upcoming Quit!! album that I look forward to singing with you guys out on tour," HARDY shared on Instagram.

Its accompanying visualizer also features HARDY and Caleigh's wedding footage and clips from their moments together as a couple.

"Six Feet Under (Caleigh's Song)" is the latest preview of HARDY's new album, QUIT!!, and was preceded by the title track, "Rockstar," "Psycho" and "Jim Bob." 

QUIT!! arrives July 12 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the QUIT!! track list:

"Quit!!"
"Rockstar"
"Good Girl Phase" featuring Chad Smith
"I Don't Miss"
"Psycho"
"Happy Hour" featuring Knox
"Jim Bob"
"WHYBMWL"
"Time to Be Dead"
"Soul4Sale"
"Live Forever"
"Orphan"
"Six Feet Under (Caleigh's Song)"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

