HARDY and Koe Wetzel are in the Outlaw beer business

Wanna have a beer with HARDY and Koe Wetzel? Well, you can — sort of.

You see, both Koe and HARDY are partners in Outlaw Light Beer, along with Big Loud, HARDY's record label.

The beverage was launched in 2023 and is now "the country's fastest-growing domestic light beer," according to a news release.

"As soon as I heard the name Outlaw, I thought, 'Yeah, that sounds about right,'" Koe says. "It felt like something made for me and my fans. What I love about the brand is that it's not pretentious — it's just good beer, plain and simple."

For a limited time, you'll even find special cans with HARDY's face on them hidden in cases of Outlaw — if you're lucky, that is. The limited-edition cans can be redeemed for HARDY concert tickets, T-shirts, posters or a Kanga cooler.

