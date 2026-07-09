'Happy People' pretending? Little Big Town proves 'It's a Dying Art'

"It's time to tell the real story," Little Big Town teased on their socials Thursday. The accompanying video shows Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet filing into a recording studio and sitting down side by side, while all looking various degrees of serious, stressed and uncomfortable.

It's safe to say this is not what you usually get from the band known for their good vibes.

Text burned into the video is equally dark: "Us preparing for when Netflix makes a documentary about the s*** that went down making our new record in this studio."

It's a Dying Art does indeed come out Aug. 28, but have the "Happy People" really hit a hard patch?

It seems unlikely if you troll around their socials. Take, for example, a week earlier when they each did four different takes (supportive, disappointed, sarcastic and flirty) on the line "It's never really over" from their new song, "Over and Over." The foursome struggles to contain their laughter while they each do their best to pull it off.

If you need more evidence that all the "Boondocks" gang may be guilty of is shameless promotion of their upcoming record, just check the outtakes from their "Sucker for a Sad Song" video. Between laughter around Kimberly's problems with her black veil, and Karen and Ashley Monroe posing by a jukebox, you get a pretty good karaoke version of Philip and Jimi singing "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain."

Let any remaining doubt be settled by the It's a Dying Art announcement: "This album was made in the middle of real life — grief, hope, and everything love costs and gives us. It's a reminder to hold on. We can't let love be a dying art."

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