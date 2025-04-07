'Happy Hour Sad': Preview the tune that inspired Cole Swindell's fall tour

Cole Swindell will hit the road on the Happy Hour Sad Tour this fall, on a trek that takes its name from a cut off his new album, Spanish Moss, which drops June 27.

"It's always a new level of excitement to be touring with a new album out so I expect this fall to be one to remember," he says. "I'm pumped to have Priscilla [Block], Logan [Crosby] and Greylan [James] out there with us, 3 artists I really believe in, getting the crowd fired up for a great night."

Cole's Happy Hour Sad Tour kicks off Sept. 4 in Toledo, Ohio. Presales start Tuesday, April 8, before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. You can check out a preview of the new track on YouTube now.

