Hannah Harper named 'American Idol' winner

A mom of three who auditioned for American Idol with a song about postpartum depression and motherhood was named the show's newest champion on Monday night.

Hannah Harper, of Willow Springs, Missouri, won the season after overcoming runner-up Jordan McCullough and third-place finisher Keyla Richardson.

"I can't believe this is real life," Harper said in a special message for ABC's Good Morning America after her victory.

The 25-year-old, who started singing at age 9, got an early lead in the competition with the song she wrote about motherhood, "String Cheese," which quickly went viral.

"Some days I wanna cry, run away and hide, But I'd worry about their еvery need. And when I'm ovеrwhelmеd and touched out, thеy come climbin' up on the couch, sayin', 'Mama, can you open my string cheese?'" the song's lyrics read.

Idol season 4 winner and current judge Carrie Underwood said she saw some of her own experience in Harper's journey.

"I told Hannah Harper that she reminded me of me and she's got her own style going on, I didn't mean it in a vocal way at all, but just in that you're living your normal life and now you're on stage," Carrie said earlier on GMA.

During the season finale, Harper thanked her husband for taking care of their three sons while she competed on the show. She also performed Lee Ann Womack's signature song, "I Hope You Dance," with the 2001 CMA female vocalist of the year.

Tune in to see Harper live on GMA on Wednesday on ABC.

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