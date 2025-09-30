Hang out at Odie's? 'Some People Do,' especially one member of Old Dominion

Now that Old Dominion's bar in Midtown Nashville is open, how often will you find OD hanging out at Odie's?

Well, there is one member of the band you're most likely to see.

"Trevor [Rosen] goes a lot," the others respond when asked the question. "Yeah, Trevor has like his own seats."

"Well, you know, I'm sitting at home and I'm like, 'I could be watching the baseball game here or I could be watching at my own bar,'" he responds. "So it's tough not to go up there. It's [a] really cool vibe."

Matthew Ramsey, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi can't resist ribbing him about it a little bit.

"Nobody recognizes him, so it's pretty easy for [him]," Matthew adds as they all laugh.

"Unfortunately, that's not true," Trevor retorts, as the laughter continues. "Yeah, I don't see much of the game. Let's put it that way."

Old Dominion's new single from Barbara, "Making Good Time," just started its climb up the country chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.