'Guitar Town': Chris Young lends another musician a helping hand

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Young knows what it feels like when an airline destroys your guitar, so he was eager to help a fellow musician in that situation.

His publicist confirms the "Young Love & Saturday Nights" hitmaker recently stepped in and bought acquaintance Sam Hayes a new guitar after his was damaged during a flight on United Airlines.

“A long time ago, when I was living in Texas, I had my guitar broken on a flight," Chris explains. "I know what that feels like, so I was just trying to help out a friend."

"In the country music industry, we try to take care of each other. I hope one day someone else will repay in kindness after hearing about this," he adds.

While United offered to reimburse Hayes for a new guitar, he'd have to come up with the money out of pocket, something Chris also knows is hard for an up-and-coming musician. You can read more about the story via Nashville station WSMV.

Chris just released his new single, "Til the Last One Dies," his first for his new label, Black River Records.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!