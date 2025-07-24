The Grand Ole Opry welcomes Hudson Westbrook with a standing O

Just days before the release of his debut album, Hudson Westbrook made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday.

His performance of "Take Your Time," "Sober" and "House Again" garnered a standing ovation after his first time on the historic stage.

“It was one of the great honors of my life,” he says. “To perform in the Circle and become part of the 100-year history of the Opry was surreal.”

The circle, of course, is the piece of wood from the Ryman Auditorium, the Opry's longtime home, that now resides at center stage at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Hudson's 17-track record, Texas Forever, arrives on Friday.

