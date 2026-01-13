George Birge says sons are '10 feet tall at school' after 'It Won't Be Long' video

George Birge's current top-10 hit, "It Won't Be Long," was inspired by his sons, so it only made sense that 8-year-old George James Birge and 6-year-old Luke Birge should appear in the music video.

"They love it, man," George tells ABC Audio. "They're 10 feet tall at school, and their buddies, you know, all listen to country music too, and so it's a lot of fun."

George says his older son has gotten particularly interested in the family business.

"They couldn't be more opposite in their personalities," he reveals. "One's Mr. Straight Shooter and one is the life of the party, but they're best friends."

"And now that they've both gotten a little taste of like getting to come out onstage with dad or getting [to be] part of social media videos and stuff," he continues, "I mean, I'll be on the couch and my 8-year-old would come, put his head on my shoulder and be like, 'All right, how many views we got, Dad? How's it looking?'"

"So they love it, man. But any excuse for us to spend time as a family and make it fun. And even though it is work sometimes, putting stuff out there, getting to enjoy the time with each other is the best," he adds.

The younger George will celebrate his ninth birthday on Saturday.

