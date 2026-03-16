Gavin Adcock readies The Day I Hang It Up Tour for spring

Gavin Adcock's The Day I Hang It Up Tour (Courtesy Gavin Adcock/Warner Records Nashville)
By Stephen Hubbard

Not only will Gavin Adcock work 16 dates on Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem Tour this year, he's also launching his own headlining trek.

The Day I Hang It Up Tour will kick off May 7 in Hollywood, Florida, hitting 27 cities before it wraps Nov. 14 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Braxton Keith, Corey Kent, Jake Worthington, Pecos & The Rooftops, Tyler Nance, and The Creekers will join Gavin along the way.

Presales for The Day I Hang It Up Tour start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

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