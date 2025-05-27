Gabby Barrett's about to open a new chapter with new music

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM
By Stephen Hubbard

Though she put out her Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight, in late 2024, Gabby Barrett hasn't released new music since her second record, Chapter & Verse, came out more than a year ago.

That's all about to change, though.
"I wish I would've had music out by now. That was the plan, originally," she tells ABC Audio. "But we were just bouncing back and forth between going with a collab for the song or going solo. And that took some time out of it. And so I think we're just gonna go solo with it."
The mysterious almost-collaboration should be out this summer, though that's about all Gabby is able to say for now.

"It kinda echoes 'I Hope' vibes a little bit," she says of the new song. "And I'm definitely turning a chapter on music that I've done like the past couple of years. ... I wrote it with HARDY and Jon Nite and Zach Abbott. So that'll be the next one out." 

Gabby's debut #1, "I Hope," is featured on the compilation EP Love the One You're With, which came out in February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

