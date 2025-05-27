Gabby Barrett's about to open a new chapter with new music

Though she put out her Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight, in late 2024, Gabby Barrett hasn't released new music since her second record, Chapter & Verse, came out more than a year ago.

That's all about to change, though.

"I wish I would've had music out by now. That was the plan, originally," she tells ABC Audio. "But we were just bouncing back and forth between going with a collab for the song or going solo. And that took some time out of it. And so I think we're just gonna go solo with it."

The mysterious almost-collaboration should be out this summer, though that's about all Gabby is able to say for now.

"It kinda echoes 'I Hope' vibes a little bit," she says of the new song. "And I'm definitely turning a chapter on music that I've done like the past couple of years. ... I wrote it with HARDY and Jon Nite and Zach Abbott. So that'll be the next one out."

Gabby's debut #1, "I Hope," is featured on the compilation EP Love the One You're With, which came out in February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.