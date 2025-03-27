Five-time ACM nominees LOCASH wonder why they were left out this year

If you noticed the omission of LOCASH among the ACM duo of the year nominees, you're not alone. In fact, even Chris Lucas and Preston Brust are questioning it.

"please tell us what else we have to do to be nominated. ?" LOCASH responded after the nods came out. While their reply was directed at the ACM account, they also tagged some fellow country duos in another post.

They wrote on social platform X: "criteria to be nominated. Read it! Duo of the year." LOCASH goes on to give a "yes" to nominees Dan + Shay and to Tigirlily Gold, who were not nominated, even though they won the ACM's new duo trophy last year Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Muscadine Bloodline and The War and Treaty are the remaining contenders in the category.

Given the fact that LOCASH is currently knocking on the door to #1 with "Hometown Home" — and that the category has long seemed to suffer from a lack of contenders who are finding success at radio — the omission is noticeable.

"Love everyone else in the category, but it doesn’t fit this years nomination process. Hmmmm," LOCASH closes.

The duo was previously nominated in the category three times, in 2017, 2018 and 2021. In 2016 and 2017 they were also up for the new duo award.

Meanwhile, LOCASH's new album, Bet the Farm, drops April 18.

