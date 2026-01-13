First trailer for Baz Luhrmann's 'EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert' released

The first official trailer for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley documentary, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, has just been released.

The doc features never-before-seen performances, unheard interview recordings and restored rarities from The King, with the trailer giving fans a peek at long-lost footage from his 1970s Las Vegas residency and more.

“There’s been a lot written and a lot said,” Elvis is heard saying in the trailer, “but never from my side of the story.”

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert will open in IMAX on Feb. 20 for an exclusive one-week engagement, before opening everywhere Feb. 27. IMAX tickets are on sale now.

In addition, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring 27 recordings heard in the film, updated mixes of live performances, new remixes and two new medleys, will be released Feb. 20.

