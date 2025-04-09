Even as a businessman, Brantley Gilbert keeps rock star hours

By Stephen Hubbard

You probably won't be hugely surprised to find out that Brantley Gilbert doesn't exactly keep regular office hours.

But he has developed a strategy so he can both take care of business and spend time with his family when he's not on the road.

"Most of the time, I’ll head up to my office and I’ll work from about 9 or 9:30 to 3 or 4 in the morning," he says, "which is kind of a cool setup because I can return emails and get a lot done."

"You know, sometimes when you return emails and then somebody sends it directly back, you feel like you can’t get caught up?" he asks. "That doesn’t happen to me. You know, I can kinda knock things out."

Even with his late hours, the Georgia resident's typically still able to touch base with Nashville by phone.

"Thankfully I can talk to most of the people I need to, and it’s after the business day, so they can get me caught up on the highlights," he says. "You know, if they remember it, it was a big deal."

Brantley adds he also doesn't answer his phone during the day "unless it’s absolutely, really important."

His latest single, "Over When We're Sober," features Ashley Cooke and is included on his 2024 Tattoos album.

