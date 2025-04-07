Eric Church vs. Red Rocks: The Chief heads to Colorado for 3 special shows

Eric Church will do three nights at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer to mark the release of his new album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, which arrives May 2.

Each show will be different, with July 14 themed Eric Church vs. The Machine, as strings, horns and a choir join his band. July 15 will be Eric Church vs. The ECB, as the spotlight shines on his original band, including vocalist Joanna Cotten. July 16 will be a stripped-down, solo show titled Eric Church vs. The Guitar.

Eric first played Red Rocks in August 2007 and hasn't been back since his August 2016 performance there.

Tickets to Eric's Red Rocks run are on sale to his Church Choir now, before becoming available to the general public on Friday, April 11.

