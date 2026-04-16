Ella Langley's record-setting 'Texas' remains the pick on multiple 'Billboard' charts

Ella Langley and the Lone Star State remain the most popular option it seems, as "Choosin' Texas" remains atop both Billboard's Hot Country Songs and the Hot 100.

This is the track's sixth non-consecutive week at #1 on the all-genre Hot 100, while it's spending its 20th week at the pinnacle on Hot Country Songs.

"Choosin' Texas" is only the 11th title to spend that many weeks on top, on par with recent entries like "What I Want" by Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae and "I Remember Everything" from Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves.

2017's "Meant to Be" by Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha holds the record for the most time at #1, with 50 weeks. When it comes to solo female artists, only Gabby Barrett has spent longer at the top than Ella, with "I Hope" making it 27 weeks starting in 2020.

Next up, we wait to see if the Alabama's native's second album, Dandelion, can manage a #1 debut on the all-genre Billboard 200, after its April 10 release.

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