Ella Langley picked 'Dandelion' very deliberately

Ella Langley not only chose the title of her second album very deliberately, she decided on Dandelion long ago.

"I'm so excited for these new songs," she tells ABC Audio. "We've been working so hard on it. ... I've known the title for this record, I mean, over a year now. It's been like a year and a half."

"So it's really been a long process, but [I] wanted to take the time and live a little life in between my records and, you know, kinda grow up a little bit," she says. "And, I don't know, it's the next chapter of me. It's not just [as] an artist, but [as] a human."

The Alabama native will celebrate her 27th birthday on May 3.

Part of Ella's journey turned out to be canceling a couple weeks of shows last August and going back home to spend time with her family, something she revealed when she put out the album's "Loving Life Again."

The release announcing the record explained more about the title's significance, saying, "Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments. Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing, and resilience."

Ella added that dandelion tea is a natural detox for the liver, something she thought fitting since her debut album was called hungover.

Dandelion arrives in full on Friday.

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