Ella Langley & Miranda Lambert clicked by 'Choosin' Texas'

Could "Choosin' Texas" be the most unstoppable country song of all time?

The hit co-written by Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert topped both the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and Country Airplay way back on Valentine's Day.

Since then, it's gone on to spend 10 nonconsecutive weeks at #1.

"We loved the song when we wrote it," Ella recalls. "It was the song that I think me and Miranda clicked on where it was like, 'Alright, we're gonna work together in a bigger way.' But did we think it could do something like this? I don't know if you can predict that."

"No, absolutely not," Miranda answers. "My favorite thing about it is it's a country song and it was universal. And the music that we love got a big shot in the world, and that makes me happy."

"It just really [opened] a platform for a great country song and true country songwriters to have like this moment that doesn't happen that often," she adds.

Miranda went on to co-produce Ella's sophomore album, Dandelion. Here's to staying power: "Choosin' Texas" remains at #2 after 33 weeks on the Hot 100. Its follow-up, "Be Her," is #4. "I Can't Love You Anymore" is #9.

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