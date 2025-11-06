Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Luke Combs, Shaboozey & more booked for 59th CMAs

The biggest preview of the 59th CMA Awards so far is out now, as the Country Music Association reveals the first round of artists who'll perform on the show.

Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, BigXthaPlug, Stephen Wilson Jr. and host Lainey Wilson are all set to take the stage Nov. 19 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Luke will deliver his current #1, "Back in the Saddle," and collab with BigXthaPlug on "Pray Hard." Ella will debut her new single, "Choosin' Texas," while Megan will also feature her song that's currently climbing the chart, "6 Months Later."

Zach will perform the opening track from his Ain't In It for My Health album, "Guitar."

New artist of the year nominee Wetmore will play his breakthrough hit, "Wind Up Missin' You," while fellow nominee Wilson will cover the Ben E. King classic "Stand By Me."

Wilson will also team up with Shaboozey for "Took a Walk," their contribution to the Stephen King movie The Long Walk.

Look for more performers and presenters to be revealed in the days to come, before the 59th CMAs air Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You'll be able to stream the show the next day on Hulu.

