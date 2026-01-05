Ella Langley, Chase Matthew and more are the New Faces of 2026

Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, John Morgan, Josh Ross, Meghan Patrick and Kelsey Hart are the 2026 New Faces of Country Music.

The honorees are voted on by the country radio community, and go on to perform on the final night of Country Radio Seminar each year. The 2026 gathering takes place March 18-20 at Omni Nashville. This year's class includes six members instead of the usual five.

Though CRS is a private event, the New Faces accolade is considered one of the greatest predictors of which artists will go on to be a force in the industry.

George Strait, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Taylor Swift all played the New Faces show early in their careers.

