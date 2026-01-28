Dustin Lynch & Chase Rice to headline Red Rocks together

Dustin Lynch and Chase Rice are headed back to Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre to co-headline a show to help firefighters.

“Red Rocks is such a legendary venue, I couldn’t be more pumped to be back - especially with my buddy Chase Rice joining me this time around,” Dustin says. “I’m excited to partner with my friends over at Coors Banquet and help in their mission to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation."

"This one’s going to be special, see y’all out there!” he adds.

Presales for the April 22 concert are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the public on Friday.

