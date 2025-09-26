Dustin Lynch brings country electronica 'Home to You'

Dustin Lynch continues to explore the fusion of country and dance with his new track, "Home to You."

It's a collab with "twin-brother folktronica duo" MC4D, made up of siblings Matt Drake and Chris Drake.

“I’m fired up to finally drop ‘Home To You’ with MC4D,” Dustin says. “We’ve been testing it out in the club sets day and night, and it’s been electric. Jumping into this new lane has awakened a whole new part of my soul."

"Getting to create and collaborate in new ways this far into my career has been some of the most fun and fulfilling music-making I’ve ever done," he adds.

The new song follows July's Club Set Remixes EP, which reimagines some of Dustin's biggest hits, like "Small Town Boy," "Seein' Red" and "Stars Like Confetti."

"He’s pioneering such a unique lane when it comes to his country-EDM project," MC4D says in a news release, "and we’re so grateful for the energy and excitement that he’s brought to this song. ‘Home To You’ feels like the perfect mix of Dustin’s hit country sound and our melodic EDM project, and stylistically we feel it really stands apart in the developing country crossover landscape."

Next up, Dustin launches the Two for the Road Tour with Scotty McCreery Nov. 6 in Saginaw, Michigan.

