'Dreams to Dream': Jake Owen to showcase album in its entirety on tour

Jake Owen will be dreaming his dreams on the road in 2026.

The "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" hitmaker will set out on a 12-date tour of intimate venues starting Feb. 26 in Washington, D.C. He'll play a stripped-back version of his new Dreams to Dream album in its entirety each night.

"All my friends who have heard my stuff have gone, 'Dude, Jake, this is you man. This is who you've always tried to be,'" he says of the record that was produced by Shooter Jennings. "Sometimes you need to get outside what's comfortable, what people think you are, or think you should be, and take a risk."

Tickets for Jake Owen's Dreams to Dream Tour go on sale Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.