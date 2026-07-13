'Don't Tell on Me': Jason Aldean pulls ahead of Luke Bryan, AJ and Strait

Jason Aldean is sticking around at the top, as "Don't Tell on Me" notches a second week at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay ranking.

It's his first multiweek #1 since "Trouble with a Heartbreak" stayed at the top for three weeks in May 2022. Overall, it's his 13th chart-topper to stay for two weeks or more.

The Georgia native now has 27 number ones, giving him the fourth most trips to the pinnacle in the chart's history. He'd previously been tied with Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson and George Strait for the honor.

Kenny Chesney has the most with 33, while Blake Shelton's 30 puts him at #2. Tim McGraw's at #3 with 29 chart-toppers.

Overall, this is Jason's 50th Country Airplay entry.

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