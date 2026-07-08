'Don't call it a comeback': Justin Moore's back on the road after a month away

Justin Moore will return to the road on Saturday after a little more than a month away.

He'll play the Knox County Fair in Knoxville, Illinois, on July 11, after announcing June 8 he was taking some time to focus on his health.

"See y'all on the road soon!" he posted on Instagram, along with a video set to LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" with its familiar "Don't call it a comeback" line. The clip shows Justin walking to the stage and ends with a look at his remaining 2026 shows.

In addition to fairs, festivals and his own headlining dates, Justin will play Las Vegas, Phoenix, Detroit, Wichita and beyond on Riley Green's Cowboy as It Gets Tour.

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