Dolly's the 'Star of the Show' as she closes her book trilogy

The final volume of Dolly Parton's trilogy of books, which started with Songteller and Behind the Seams, is set to arrive Nov. 11. Star of the Show: My Life on Stage will chronicle her life lived in front of audiences, dating back to the start of her career with Porter Wagoner.

"This book is a celebration of my journey as a performer," she explains, "filled with personal stories, cherished memories, and never-before-seen photos from more than seven decades on stage."

The book includes 350 photographs. It will be available as a deluxe edition, complete with gilded edges, a satin ribbon bookmark, a special cover and more. As with the other two books, there'll also be an audiobook read by Dolly.

Dolly aficionados will know "Star of the Show" is also the opening track of 1979's Great Balls of Fire album.

