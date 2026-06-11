Dolly's Parton's Cup of Ambition isn't just a metaphor anymore

Dolly Parton single-handedly taught the world that "a cup of ambition" is code for coffee.

Now, the phrase from her 1980 crossover hit, "9 to 5," is officially becoming java as Dolly launches her own brand with Baton Rogue's Community Coffee.

“I've spent a lifetime workin’ 9 to 5, 5 to 9, and every hour in between!" she says in a news release. "It takes a lot of energy to pursue your passion and navigate each day. That’s why I wanted to make a coffee that works just as hard."

"You know, I begin each morning with a head full of dreams, a notepad full of ideas, and a cup or two of coffee,” Dolly continues. “Whether you’re chasing dreams, tackling that to-do list, or just enjoying a quiet morning at home, I hope it brings a smile with every sip."

The superstar worked with the Saurage family, Community Coffee's founders, to develop light, medium and dark roasts.

You'll be able to get your first taste of Cup of Ambition June 24 at the opening of Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop, at Exit 22 off I-65 south of Nashville.

It'll be available as ground coffee and K-Cups later this year. You can sign up to be among the first to know at CupOfAmbition.com.

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