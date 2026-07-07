'Dolly: A True Original Musical' books its Broadway opening

A musical featuring the life and music of Dolly Parton is coming to Broadway in the winter of 2026. (Courtesy Dolly Parton)

Dolly: A True Original Musical will officially open at New York City's St. James Theatre on Jan. 19, 2027, Dolly Parton's 81st birthday. Previews are set to start on Dec. 7.

"This isn't about a story about sparkle and shine on the outside," Parton said in a video announcing the move to Broadway. "It's about where I really come from — what I've lived, what I've lost, what I've loved, and how I found my way and told it in my own words — and through the music, it's been part of me every step of the journey."

The show had a sold-out run at Nashville's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University last summer.

The stage show features some of Dolly's greatest hits, like "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene" and "Coat of Many Colors," as well as original songs she wrote especially for the production.

Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, who directed the musical's Nashville run, will also lead the Broadway version.

"Dolly has never really shared her story before. She's offered glimpses and peeks, but this musical allows her to reveal the unfiltered story in her own words," Sher says. "As we prepare to come to Broadway, we're thrilled to show that rhinestones were never her whole story."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET but a presale will be available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. To sign up, visit DollyMusical.com.

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