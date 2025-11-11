Dolly Parton's 'Star of the Show' takes center stage

The Star of the Show has arrived.

Dolly Parton's final volume in her trilogy of books is out now, recapping her life as a performer onstage. The series started with Storyteller, which focused on her songwriting, and continued with Behind the Seams, which stitched together her life in fashion.

“I’m so proud that I’ve been able to spend the last 70 plus years doing what I feel I was born to do: singing, writing, and performing," she reflects. "Even prouder that I’ve been able to do it with and for my fans."

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage borrows its name from the opening track of Dolly's 1979 Great Balls of Fire album.

It's also available in a deluxe edition that comes with gilded pages and an alternate cover, as well as an audiobook featuring Dolly herself telling the stories on which the book is based.

