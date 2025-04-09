Dolly Parton goes on the 'Journey of a Seeker' at the Hall of Fame

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

Typically, if you want to see authentic Dolly Parton memorabilia, you have to head for the superstar's theme park in East Tennessee. But this spring, there'll be another treasure trove of Dolly artifacts on display in Nashville.

Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker is set to open May 20 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

"Being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame was one of the greatest moments of my life, and being able to have a personal exhibit for the fans that put me there is a very big deal to me,” Dolly says. “This seeker is very proud and honored, and I hope you enjoy my journey."

The exhibit will include the original, handwritten lyrics to "Jolene," as well as the Sony portable cassette recorder she initially used to record that song, as well as "I Will Always Love You" and "The Seeker."

You'll also be able to check out the cowgirl costume Dolly wore in her film debut, 1980's 9 to 5, as well as the dress she wore to duet with Miss Piggy in 1987 on ABC's Dolly!

Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker is set to run through September 2026.

