Dierks Bentley + Russell Dickerson will Let Freedom Sing! in downtown Nashville

Dierks Bentley will headline Music City's 2025 Independence Day celebration.

Known as Let Freedom Sing!, Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon and Grace Bowers will also take the stage at First and Broadway in Downtown Nashville to celebrate America's freedom.

Following the concert, the action will move to nearby Ascend Amphitheater, where the Nashville Symphony will play a half-hour set that's synchronized to the fireworks and drone show, which is one of the largest in the U.S.

You can find out more at VisitMusicCity.com.

