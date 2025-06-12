Dierks Bentley builds his 11th album from 'Broken Branches'

"Broken Branches" started out as a track on Dierks Bentley's 11th album, but soon grew roots that would ground the entire endeavor.

"I loved this song so much that it ended up becoming the title track of the album and really the theme of the overall album," Dierks explains. "The idea of broken branches, you know, we're all broken branches off a family tree in some way. We're all doing our own thing. We're a little bit of a misfit, just trying to find our way in this world."

With the addition of the Country Music Hall of Famer who had a #1 with 1983's "Black Sheep" and the hot newcomer who seems headed to the top with "Worst Way," the recording came together.

"The song just got better when the original broken branch, the black sheep of the family, John Anderson, agreed to be part of it," Dierks says with a wink. "And then my buddy Riley Green, so you kind of have three generations of broken branches."

Broken Branches also includes a guest appearance by Miranda Lambert on "Never You," plus Dierks' latest hit, "She Hates Me." It comes out Friday.

