Darius Rucker says Hootie & the Blowfish won't play again 'for a long while'

Darius Rucker is a country music superstar, but he also occasionally reunites with his band Hootie & the Blowfish for tours. However, he says he's not really interested in doing that anymore.

Speaking to the Rolling Stone Now podcast, Darius says, "Every time I played with Hootie, in '19 and two years ago, it's because I thought the fans wanted it. It's not because I wanted to. I wasn't dying to go play with Blowfish. I wasn't dying to take a huge pay cut, but, you know, the fans wanted it."

While Darius and Hootie are scheduled to play the Stagecoach festival next spring, he notes, "We won’t play again anytime soon. If we play again, I’ll be well into my 60s if we ever play again.”

Darius also reveals he's almost done with his next solo country album, but he's currently more focused on Howl Owl Howl, the "supergroup" that features him, R.E.M.'s Mike Mills and Steve Gorman, a former member of The Black Crowes. They've released a single and wrapped up a tour on Saturday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.