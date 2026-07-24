Dan + Shay's reasons are 'Her, the Kids and Jesus'

You can now hear the full studio version of "Her, the Kids and Jesus," after Dan + Shay debuted it back in December during a pop-up at Nashville's La La Land Cafe.

"Thank y'all for loving on this song since the first time we played it acoustic," Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney said on their socials, sharing various stages of the song's development, including that performance.

"Her, the Kids and Jesus" is the fourth release from the duo's sixth studio album, following their top-20 hit, "Say So," "Marry You Again" and the title track, "Young." The full album arrives Aug. 21.

The duo's set to play ABC's GMA Summer Concert Series July 31. They'll launch their 26-date The Young Tour Sept. 11 in Noblesville, Indiana, with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross joining them.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.