Country music will make a Country Splash in Cabo Labor Day weekend

Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Tucker Wetmore and Diplo will headline Country Splash Sept. 4-6 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The first country music festival ever to be held on the beach in Cabo will feature nightly shows, sunset acoustic performances and artist-led wellness experiences like Diplo's beach yoga, plus a Saturday and Sunday daytime Pool Party with country DJ sets by Diplo.

“Country Splash was designed to bring the energy of a world-class country music festival into one of the most beautiful beach destinations in the world,” co-founder Robert Fried says. “The guest experience will be at the core of everything, where fans can see their favorite artists up close, just steps from the ocean while enjoying the amenities of luxury travel from the best of Cabo’s resorts, dining and outdoor adventures.”

Cameron Whitcomb, Dasha, LOCASH, Zach John King, Blake Whiten, Lauren Watkins, Jacob Hackworth, Vavo, Dee Jay Silver and ADHD are also set to play, with more artist announcements still to come.

Presales for Country Splash start April 14, before tickets become available to the public April 15.

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