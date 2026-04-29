Country Music Association sets date for 60th annual CMA Awards

The CMA Awards mark a significant milestone in 2026, as country music's most prestigious honors celebrate six decades.

The 60th annual CMA Awards will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.



"Country music is shaped by the people who dedicate their lives to it, whether on stage, in the studio, on the road, or behind the scenes," Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern says. "At CMA, celebrating that work is at the heart of everything we do."

"Across our awards and honors, it is this community that determines what excellence looks like, and in our 60th year, I hope every member of this industry truly understands the significance of that," she continues. "Their participation is how country music recognizes itself, and how it shapes its future.”

The 60th CMA Awards will air live on ABC, as they have since 2006. You'll be able to stream the show the next day on Hulu.

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