Conner Smith + Tucker Wetmore's 'Twisters' collab dropping Wednesday

Get ready to be blown away by Conner Smith and Tucker Wetmore's new collab, "Steal My Thunder."



Arriving Wednesday, the track is off the upcoming star-studded Twisters: The Album, which hits shelves and digital platforms July 19.



"'Steal My Thunder' with my boy @tuckerwetmore OUT THIS WEDNESDAY 7/10," Conner announced on Instagram alongside a photo of the singers and a clip of their music video.



Based on a TikTok snippet shared, "Steal My Thunder" sounds like a rollicking love anthem with the singers head over heels for a girl.



"It's like lightning on my lips every time you kiss me/ Two seconds flat heart 0 to 60/ Carry me away like the Mississippi rolls/ Gold sunset is my silver lining/ Bouncing off your eyes like a couple diamonds/ Levi jeans on the bench seat sliding," Conner and Tucker sing in the clip.



You can presave "Steal My Thunder" now to hear it as soon as it drops.



Here's the track list for Twisters: The Album:



Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"

Conner Smith – "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"

Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"

Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"

Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"

Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"

Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"

Kane Brown – "Country Classic"

Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"

Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"

Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"

Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"

Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"

Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"

Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"

Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"

Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"

The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"

Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"

Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"

Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"

Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"

Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"

Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"

Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

