Cody Johnson revisits 'Travelin' Soldier' in the studio

Cody Johnson's finally putting out a studio version of a song The Chicks took to the top of the country chart.

"It's been three years since we released an acoustic cover of 'Travelin' Soldier,'" Cody said on his socials Wednesday. "The fans responded so enthusiastically and began requesting it during our live shows, so it's remained on the set list."

"I had no idea that it was going to give me the opportunity to hear, see, and bring words to y’all’s stories," he continued. "I knew at some point, when the time felt right, we needed to record it in the studio. And that time is now, COJO Nation! 'Travelin’ Soldier' is yours tomorrow at midnight."

The song was written by Bruce Robison, who originally recorded it in 1996. Ty England covered it in 1999, before The Chicks' 2002 Home version went to #1.

