Cody Johnson is rockin' into Stagecoach with 'Rabbit Gets the Gun'

Cody Johnson is ready to rock ahead of his headlining set Friday at Stagecoach.

His new Amazon Music Original, "Rabbit Gets the Gun," features Jay Buchanan, lead singer of Rival Sons.

“Rival Sons has always been my favorite rock band,” Cody says. “I loved the chance to write with Jay, and being in the studio with him was an out-of-this-world experience."

"He has so much soul and grit, and an unmistakable voice," Cody continues. "We are so excited about our recording and want to get it out as soon as possible. Maybe I’ll add it to my Stagecoach set list.”

If you want to check out Cody's set, you can watch via Amazon Music, the exclusive livestream destination for Stagecoach.

You can access the feed starting at 3 p.m. PT Friday through Sunday via Prime Video, Twitch or the Amazon Music app.

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