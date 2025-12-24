Cody Johnson & family plan to 'dote on that little boy' this Christmas

It's a very special Christmas at Cody Johnson's house this year, as he and his wife Brandi Johnson celebrate for the first time as a family of five.

Jaycee Daniel Johnson arrived Oct. 21, joining 10-year-old Clara Mae Johnson and 8-year-old Cori Johnson.

"He's perfect. Man, it's been so great," Cody tells ABC Audio. "I was so thankful. I've thanked God every day for a perfect pregnancy, perfect delivery. He's healthy. I mean, you really can't ask for anything better."

"And my daughters are going crazy over him. And he's gonna be spoilt," he laughs. "He's gonna to be so spoilt with those two sisters."

Cody says this year's yuletide celebration will be simple, with a likely focus on the new baby.

"Just stayin' at home," he says of his plans. "I mean, really taking this time and saying, 'Look, let's focus on our family.' We're not doing any big plans and we're just gonna be home and probably dote on that little boy."

Cody's next show isn't until Feb. 6 in Birmingham, Alabama.

