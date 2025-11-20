For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near McAllen using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Women Together Foundation ♻️

- Address: 511 N Cynthia St, McAllen, TX 78501

St Vincent De Paul Holy Spirit Church

- Address: 2201 Martin Ave, McAllen, TX 78504

First Presbyterian Church

- Address: 430 S Carancahua, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401

Middle Cross Ministries Inc

- Address: 12132 highway 359, Sandia, TX 78383

SAMMinistries

- Address: 1919 NW Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78213

BCFS HHS Human Trafficking Interdiction Division - Common Thread

- Address: 17319 San Pedro Ave., Suite 208, San Antonio, TX 78254-5905

J.Crew - La Cantera

- Address: 15900 La Cantera Parkway, #26130, San Antonio, TX 78256

Taking it to the Streets

- Address: 29 Scenic Loop Rd, Boerne, TX 78006

Brazos Mall Coat Drive

- Address: 100 Hwy 332 W., Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Mosaic Street Ministry

- Address: 9910 Bilbrook Pl, Austin, TX 78748

J.Crew - Barton Creek Square

- Address: 2901 South Capital Texas Hwy, Space H05B, Austin, TX 78746

Jet's Pizza

- Address: 7101 State Hwy 71, Austin, TX 78735

UMR Houston Chapter

- Address: 6410 Apsley Creek Ln, Sugar Land, TX 77479

UMLAUF Sculpture + Garden

- Address: 605 Azie Morton Rd, Austin, TX 78704

Trinity Center

- Address: 301 E 8th St, Austin, TX 78701