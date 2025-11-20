For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Killeen using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Central Texas 4c

- Address: 504 N 5th St, Temple, TX 76501

Helping Hands of Georgetown

- Address: 1100 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Georgetown, TX 78628

PRSINC1

- Address: 400 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park, TX 78613

Cedar Park Townhomes-Leasing Office

- Address: 400 E. Cyress Creek Rd., Cedar Park, TX 78613

Portfolio Resident Services

- Address: 400 CR 137, Hutto, 78634, TX, Hutto, TX 78634

K W Stephens Ministries

- Address: 10232 Omni Dr, Waco, TX 76708

Portfolio Resident Services - Brazos Village Apartments

- Address: 2525 E Lakeshore Dr., Waco, TX 76705

J.Crew - Domain

- Address: 11701 Domain Boulevard, Suite 190, Austin, TX 78758

Villages at The Domain Apartments

- Address: 11011 Domain DR, Suite 8100, Austin, Texas 78758

Atria at the Arboretum

- Address: 9306 Great Hills Trail, Austin, Texas, 78759

Portfolio Resident Services ♻️

- Address: 12435 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX 78754

Principe de Paz

- Address: 1204 Payton Gin Rd, Austin, TX 78758

Portfolio Resident Services-Manor

- Address: 10525 Wildhorse Ranch Trail Suite 860, Manor, TX 78653

UMR University of Texas at Austin Chapter

- Address: 1906 Nueces St, Austin, TX 78705

Jet's Pizza

- Address: 827 W 12th St, Austin, TX 78701