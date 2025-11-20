For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Dallas using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Austin Street Center

- Address: 1717 Jeffries St, Dallas, TX 75226

Competent Public Advocates Foundation

- Address: 2825 Oak Lawn Avenue Unit 190365, Dallas, TX 75219

The Hope Experience Outreach

- Address: 1023 W Clarendon Dr, Dallas, TX 75208

We aRe HER

- Address: 1638 Ann Arbor Ave, Dallas, TX 75216

International Rescue Committee

- Address: 6500 Greenville Ave Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75206

J.Crew - Northpark

- Address: 8687 North Central Expressway, #1016, Dallas, TX 75225

Todd Snyder: Northpark Center

- Address: 8687 N Central Expy, Space 1212, Dallas, TX 75225

Lands' End-Dallas 8190 Park Lane Dallas

- Address: TX 75231

The Landon at Lake Highlands

- Address: 8501 Lullwater Dr, Dallas, TX 75238

Harmony Community Development Corporation

- Address: 6969 Pastor Bailey Dr, Dallas, TX 75237

Operation Care International

- Address: 10488 Brockwood, Dallas, TX 75238

Living Word Church of Mesquite

- Address: 2115 Bridger Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Sharing Life Community Outreach Inc.

- Address: 3795 W Emporium Circle Mesquite, Texas 75150, Mesquite, TX 75150

Always Love Them This Much

- Address: 2126 Bruce Dr, Lancaster, TX 75134

Awaken Dreams Inc.

- Address: 656 big stone gap rd., Duncanville, TX 75137