CMA Touring Awards postponed as Nashville deals with winter weather

Keith Urban was set to host the CMA Touring Awards Tuesday in Nashville, but thanks to the lingering winter weather, they've been postponed.

This will be the Aussie superstar's fourth year in a row leading the night.

”I love touring, always have, always will. And that only happens with so many people behind the scenes out there on the road making it happen every night," he says. "The CMA Touring Awards is where we turn the spotlight on our road families and celebrate the hard work they all do for all of us. It’s an honor to host, and I’m glad to be back.”

The accolades will now be handed out when the weather should be much warmer, on June 2.

Both the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Grand Ole Opry House remain closed due to icy conditions in Nashville.

