The classic song Parker McCollum + Cody Johnson recorded for Parker's new album

MCA Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Cody Johnson joins Parker McCollum on a cover of the Danny O'Keefe classic "Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues." That's one of the things we learned as Parker unveiled the track listing for his self-titled fifth album.

“It is the best thing I’ve ever done," he says. "This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is one thousand percent authentic Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted to.”

Parker has so far released the tracks "Hope That I'm Enough," "Big Sky" and "Killin' Me" from the album, as well as his hit "What Kinda Man."

Here's the complete track listing for Parker McCollum, which comes out June 27:
"My Blue"
"Big Sky"
"Solid Country Gold"
"Watch Me Bleed"
"Killin' Me"
"Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues" (featuring Cody Johnson)
"Sunny Days"
"Permanent Headphones"
"New York Is on Fire"
"Come On"
"What Kinda Man"
"Hope That I'm Enough"
"Enough Rope"
"My Worst Enemy"

