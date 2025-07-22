Cities with the most expensive homes in the Tyler metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Tyler metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $367,369 in June, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive.

sits at 6.75%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

#7. Arp, TX

- Typical home value: $178,811

- 1-year price change: -4.2%

- 5-year price change: +22.6%

#6. Winona, TX

- Typical home value: $235,440

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +31.0%

#5. Tyler, TX

- Typical home value: $257,708

- 1-year price change: +0.2%

- 5-year price change: +46.7%

#4. Mineola, TX

- Typical home value: $276,692

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: +47.0%

#3. Whitehouse, TX

- Typical home value: $294,512

- 1-year price change: +2.2%

- 5-year price change: +46.7%

#2. Lindale, TX

- Typical home value: $306,087

- 1-year price change: -0.1%

- 5-year price change: +47.4%

#1. Hideaway, TX

- Typical home value: $361,413

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +52.1%